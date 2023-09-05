Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bland Mitchell, 92, died at home in Frankfort with family on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. She was the eldest child of George and Mary Viola Bland and was the mother of Cecilia, Dirk, Clay and Neil Mitchell. Betty’s obituary will be available online at http://www.harrodbrothers.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription