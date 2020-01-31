Services for Elizabeth O’Neal Smith, 68, wife of Terry Smith, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Smith died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription