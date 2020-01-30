Services for Elizabeth O’Neal Smith, 68, are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Smith died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription