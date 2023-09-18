Elizabeth Ruth Roe Brown, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023. 

Elizabeth R. Brown

Mrs. Brown was born in Versailles on May 28, 1938, to the late Cecil Walker Roe and Ruth Lynn Roe. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Human Resources and was dedicated member of First Christian Church. Mrs. Brown was an avid University of Kentucky fan.

