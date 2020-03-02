Services for Elizabeth Jane Robinson, 93, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Robinson died Sunday.

