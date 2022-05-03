Elizabeth Johnson Taylor went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 1, 2022. Elizabeth was born on May 11, 1928, in Russell County, Kentucky. She was one of nine children born to James Oscar Johnson and Effie Alice Johnson.

Elizabeth Taylor.jpg

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth was the widow of Wendell Taylor and, for most of her life, resided in Frankfort, Kentucky.

She is survived by one sibling, Esther Greene of Richmond, Kentucky; her only child, James Wendell Taylor and his wife, Virginia, of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, David Samuel Taylor (wife, Kara) of Lexington, Kentucky and Emily Taylor Orschell (husband, Evan) of Georgetown, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Lucille Virginia Taylor, Henry Grant Orschell and Alice Mae Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth devoted her life to teaching and Christian ministry. She obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Georgetown College. Elizabeth taught in public schools in Russell, Franklin and Woodford Counties for over 60 years. She also taught at Kentucky State University.

Throughout her adult life, Elizabeth served in several positions in the churches she attended. She was actively involved with international missions for 30 years, serving on six continents.

Honorary pallbearers are Sam Taylor, Wendell Butler, Rick Greenwood, Mark Johnson, Keith Key, Sean Lesley and Evan Orschell.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Milward Funeral Directors at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky. Services will follow at 2 p.m. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Thoroughbred Center at 3380 Paris Pike, Lexington, Kentucky. A burial service for immediate family will take place on May 12.

