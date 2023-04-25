Ella Lois Todd Dawson, 85, widow of Clarence Leslie Dawson, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Born in Berea, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna Sparks Todd.  

Dawson (Ella Lois).jpeg

Ella Lois Todd Dawson

A graduate of Berea College, she served as an administrative assistant with Kentucky state government and later with Western Hills High School in Frankfort. 

