Ella Mae Clem, 80, wife of the late Jimmy Clem, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky. Ella was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 2, 1942, to the late Lewis and Lena Ringold Chaplin.

Ella Clem

She was a member of the Capital Cut Ups group. She retired from GE, but her main passion was being a wildlife photographer. Ella had photos published in the magazine “Birds in Bloom” and she was an author of the book, “Whitetail Deer Family.”

