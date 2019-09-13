Ella Ruth Cox Pardi, age 73, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born in Frankfort, May 12, 1946, to the late Charles McKinley Cox and Barbara Lucille Gilbert Cox, she retired after spending many years as a singer and entertainer.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Allen Pardi and Maxwell Lee Pardi; sister, Charlain Cox; grandchildren, Joseph Pardi, Jacob Pardi, Jerimiah Pardi; and special friend, Frankie Harlow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Anglin; and sister, Donna Sizemore.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.