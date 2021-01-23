Graveside services for Ellen Jean Helton O’Nan, 61, wife of Ronnie M. O’Nan, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sand Spring Baptist Church Cemetery pavilion. Services are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. O’Nan died Saturday at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall.
