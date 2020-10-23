LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ellen Marie Rogers, 59, will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Rogers died Thursday, Oct. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

