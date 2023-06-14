Elliott Kenney Luttrell, age 72, passed away at home on Monday, June 12, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023. 

Elliott Kenney Luttrell

Mr. Luttrell was born in Frankfort on June 18, 1950, to the late Noel James Luttrell and Eunice Katheryn Barker Luttrell. He retired from Butternut Bread and was a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church.

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Monday, June 19, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 20
Service
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
10:30AM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
