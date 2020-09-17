Ellsworth marshall photo.jpg

Ellsworth Victor Marshall Jr.

Ellsworth Victor Marshall Jr., age 93, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday.

