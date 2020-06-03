Graveside services for Elmer J. Brown, 81, of Waddy, were held Thursday at Bagdad Cemetery. He died Monday at Crestview Center, Shelbyville. A native of Henry County, Kentucky, he was a supervisor at Bagdad Roller Mill and attended Pigeon Fork Baptist Church in Waddy.
Elmer was the son of Herbert and Susan Cautrell Brown and was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Brown.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna (Dudley) Hudson, Frankfort; sons, Larry (Tootie) Brown and Darrell (Tara) Brown, both of Waddy; brother, William “Sonny” Brown, Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Matthew Brown, Derek Brown, Joe Petty, Kevin Franklin, Mark Dazey and the members of the Waddy Fire Department.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.