Graveside services for Elmer J. Brown, 81, of Waddy, were held Thursday at Bagdad Cemetery. He died Monday at Crestview Center, Shelbyville. A native of Henry County, Kentucky, he was a supervisor at Bagdad Roller Mill and attended Pigeon Fork Baptist Church in Waddy.

Elmer was the son of Herbert and Susan Cautrell Brown and was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Brown.

Survivors include his daughter, Donna (Dudley) Hudson, Frankfort; sons, Larry (Tootie) Brown and Darrell (Tara) Brown, both of Waddy; brother, William “Sonny” Brown, Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Matthew Brown, Derek Brown, Joe Petty, Kevin Franklin, Mark Dazey and the members of the Waddy Fire Department.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

