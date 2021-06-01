Elois Tracy Polsgrove, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Hager officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday. 

Mrs. Polsgrove was born in Frankfort on July 31, 1931, to the late Alfred Tracy and Anna Lee Hensley Tracy. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Mrs. Polsgrove was a member of Union Baptist Church and spent many years teaching Sunday School, working with the youth, and playing the piano at various churches throughout her lifetime. To her family and friends, she was known as a true prayer warrior and dedicated servant of our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Polsgrove; and by a son, Ambrose Polsgrove. 

She is survived by one daughter, Tracy Combs (Chris); grandson, Chris Combs; and great-grandson, JT Combs. She is also survived by her sister, Freda Combs; and two very special nieces, Gene Rose and Joyce Metts. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Dearinger, Jackie Wash, Darrell Kemper, Danny Barker, Kevin Barker and Paul Hill. 

Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Union Baptist Church and the Women’s Adult Sunday School Class. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

