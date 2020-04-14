Private services for Elsie June Wallace Beckham, 77, widow of George “Buck” Beckham, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Beckham died Monday.

