A graveside service for Elsie Purvis, 92, widow of Ottis Purvis, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peaks Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Purvis died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Purvis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

