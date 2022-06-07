FRANKFORT — Elwanda Chenault Wright, 93, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Owensboro, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington. Elwanda Chenault was born June 12, 1928, in Island, Kentucky, to the late Paul Harris and Elizabeth Jane Pollock Chenault (Shutt) and was married to Edward Wilson Wright August 11, 1945.
Elwanda resided with her husband in Owensboro, Kentucky, until 1976 when they relocated to Frankfort, Kentucky, where they both retired. She was a hair stylist for many years, an avid doll collector, loved to travel and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.
Elwanda visited all 50 states and had several overseas trips. In addition to her parents, Elwanda was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Edward W. Wright; by her beloved son, Kenneth Edward Wright; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Freeda and John Ray.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Stevenson (Eric) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Paula Read (Mark) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Katie Ford (Jared), James Franey (Gabriela) both of Fort Myers, Natalie Read and Matthew Read both of Lexington; and seven great-grandchildren, Khloe Ford, Olivia Ford, Payton Ford, Scarlett Ford, Camila Castellon, Brianna Franey and James Van Franey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Elwanda’s family from noon until 1 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
The Elwanda Chenault Wright family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes; Attn: Development Department; 1115 Ashgrove Road; Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.