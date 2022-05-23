Services for Elwanda Murphy, 94, widow of Ralph Murphy, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Murphy died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Elwanda Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription