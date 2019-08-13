Elwood H. Roberts, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Funeral services for Mr. Roberts will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at noon with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Mr. Roberts was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 7, 1938. He was the son of the late Jesse and Daisy Smith Roberts. Elwood retired from the Department of Finance, Kentucky state government.
He is survived by his wife, Lela Elsie Robinson Roberts; sister, Anita Roberts Discher; and two stepdaughters, Donna Gray (Roger) and Susan Harrod (Eddie).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wayne Roberts; and a stepson, Steve Branton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.