Elza Roberts Jr., age 86 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Born in 1933 in Franklinton, Kentucky, to the late Elza Sr. and Frances (Welch) Roberts, Elza honorably served his country in the United States Army, of which he took great pride in his service.
After his military service, he was employed by the Belknap Hardware and Manufacturing Co. for 34 years until his retirement. He had great love for the University of Kentucky Wildcats athletic teams, especially the football team, whose games he never missed with his loving son, Philip.
He had a passion for the many horses and ponies he owned over the years. He coached teams in the New Castle Little League and he always took great pride in when a former player would mention years later how much they had enjoyed playing on his teams.
He also was a high school and elementary school basketball official for a number of years. He is past president of the New Castle Lions Club and served as a Zone Chairman.
He also served as a president of the Henry County Fair and Horse Show Board. He was a member of Port Royal Baptist Church.
Elza was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Hawkins and Helen M. Wood.
He is survived by his son, Philip D. Roberts of Frankfort; dear friend, Betty Ransdell of Bedford; sister, Darlene Roberts of Eminence; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Castle Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be classmates of the Campbellsburg High School Class of 1952, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Donald Storm, Col. (Ret.) Michael Jones, Bonnie Sinor Gagel and Sabrina A. Barnes.
Active pallbearers will be Mark Campbell, Mark Vaughn, Vincent Vaughn, Thomas Black, Rick Hawkins and Phil Roberts.
Memorial Contributions may be given to the American Kidney Fund.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (prewitts.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.