Emily Ann 'Em' Smith

Emily Ann "Em" Smith, age 98, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on March 25, 1923, the daughter of Joseph Charles Yagel and Emma Katherine Kern. She was a graduate of Good Shepherd School, and in 1939 she was crowned “Miss Frankfort.” Em received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Mary of the Woods College and a Master’s Degree in Dietetics from Ohio State University in Columbus. She worked as a dietitian until she retired at the age of 70.

Em married Dr. Wade Smith, an oral surgeon, on November 10, 1950. They met in Memphis while they were both instructors at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, and eventually moved to Little Rock. Em and Wade were charter members of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Em’s primary mission in life was to help others, and she was always looking for ways to give back to her community. She was a longtime Girl Scout leader, a National Dental Health Chairman, and she volunteered for over 50 years at the Little Rock Zoo. Em was a popular reader at Zoo Story Time, where she enhanced the books by having puppets, props, and live animals to help illustrate the stories.

Em is survived by her two daughters: Carol Anne Myers (Richard) of Newton, Massachusetts; and Kimberlee Swindler (Courtney) of Little Rock. She is survived by four grandchildren, Carol Anne’s children, Margaret Rosequist (Andy) and Madelyn Myers; and Kimberlee’s children, Alexander and Andrew Swindler. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Juniper Rosequist.

Em was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jacob Kern and Anna Knorr; her parents, Joseph Charles Yagel and Emma Katherine Kern; her husband, Wade; her brother, Joseph Charles Yagel Jr.; and her sister, Carolyn Yagel Crutcher.

A service will be planned at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, suggestions include the Education Department at the Little Rock Zoo (1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205), or the Humane Society of Pulaski County (14600 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, AR 72210).

