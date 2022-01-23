LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Emily Faye Metcalf Overall, 30, wife of Zachary Tyler Overall, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Overall died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Emily Overall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

