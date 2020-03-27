LEXINGTON — A gathering of family and friends for Emma Jane Moore, 83, widow of Herbert Moore, is being planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Moore died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription