Services for Emma Smith Davis Jordan, 94, will be 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Jordan died Wednesday, June 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription