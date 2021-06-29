Emmanuel Spurgeon “Spurge” Mason, age 77, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Michael Rice officiating assisted by Rev. Stephen Fincher. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday.

Spurge Mason pic.jpg

Emmanuel S. "Spurge" Mason

Lovingly known as “Spurge,” he was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on February 4, 1944, to the late Everett James Mason and Ruby Kathleen Branham Mason. He was employed by A.K. Steel Company for 30 years and following retirement, continued his career with the United Steelworkers for an additional 20 years.

He retired as Assistant Director of District 8 USW in 2011. Spurge was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Poage Masonic Lodge No. 325 in Ashland, Scottish Rite of Northern Kentucky, and El Hasa Shrine in Ashland.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Carol Johnson Mason; children, Eric Scott Mason of Winchester and Edward Steven Mason and wife, Kathy, of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Eric Shane Mason of Port St. Joe, Florida, Elizabeth Sydney Mason and Ethan Sawyer Mason, both of Shelbyville; and siblings, Mellana Slusher of Lexington, Myra Griffith of Woodstock, Georgia, and Marlene Fuller of Texas City, Texas, James Mason of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Maurice Mason of Cumming, Georgia. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription