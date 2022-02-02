Emmett “Fred” Stevens Jr., passed away in Georgetown, Kentucky, on January 7, 2022. He was born in Estill County, Kentucky, on April 30, 1939 to Emmett Stevens Sr. and Nettie Elizabeth Stevens (McKinney). He is survived by his brother, Harold Stevens (Myrtle); sister, Sharon Daughtery; two daughters, Tamra and Lisa Stevens; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Fred was a Veteran and served as both MP and Medic in the United States Army. He spent his time deer hunting, shark fishing and camping. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed talking on a CB radio that he used to send out a call to find Santa’s location for his grandchildren every Christmas.

He was loving, generous, humble and never missed a chance for adventure or joy. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to a family member, friend or neighbor and lived a peaceful life of love and happiness. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Friends and family are welcome to join. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Feb 7
Funeral Service
Monday, February 7, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Feb 7
Visitation
Monday, February 7, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

