Eric Cottrell, 53, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 17, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mr. Cottrell was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 22, 1967, to the late Edward Fulton and Elaine Wood Cottrell. He was employed by Toyota Manufacturing of Kentucky in Georgetown, Kentucky.

He will be remembered for his love of the Raiders and for playing fantasy football every year.

Eric was also an avid reader and an excellent writer who wrote books and novellas. In addition, he was a black belt in Shaolin and loved live theater, particularly Shakespeare and Broadway performances.

Eric loved vacationing with his family every year on Edisto Island, SC. He also loved playing blackjack and Texas Hold’em, and would often pay for his entire vacations with his winnings. 

He is survived by his sister, Linda Centers; his brother-in-law, Adrian Centers; and his niece and nephew, Devon and Jonathan Centers; and a host of cousins and loved ones.

In Eric’s memory the family has requested in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lexington Rescue Mission and/or the Kentucky Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription