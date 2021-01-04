Eric Henninger, 56 of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Frankfort.
One of Eric’s greatest passions was books. While holding a degree of Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, Eric continued his education by earning a Masters of Library Science degree from the University of Kentucky and found his dream job as an Assistant Law Librarian at the Kentucky State Law Library in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Eric had the ability to retain almost everything he read — and he read a lot! This was obvious to anyone who had a conversation with Eric as he could insert interesting facts about any topic at any time and he wasn’t hesitant about doing so. A conversation with Eric was also an education no matter the topic. It is not surprising that Eric rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy, nor did he miss many of the questions.
Music was important to Eric and he enjoyed playing the drum for the Louisville Pipe Band. He spent several years marching with the band in both competitions and in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Louisville.
Eric was a husband, a son, a brother and an uncle, but mostly Eric was a friend. His quick wit and wonderful laugh will be profoundly missed by many.
Eric is survived by his wife of 11 years, Beth Gallagher-Henninger, Frankfort, Kentucky; his parents, Hobie Jr. and Evelyn Henninger, of Simpsonville, Kentucky; a brother and sister in law, Hobie III Henninger (Kate), of Shelbyville; a niece, a nephew and their children.
A memorial service for Eric will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eric’s name to Project Purple P.O. Box 884 Seymour, CT 06483.
Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.
