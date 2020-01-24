On Dec. 5, 2019, Eric Hilding Hagg passed away at the age of 58 in Leesburg, Florida. He was born on April 13, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dr. Doyle and Marie (Kloss) Hagg and moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, when he was 4 years old.
Eric could fix anything — from cars, to radios and everything in between — and used his skills to help out family and friends. He was a licensed electrician and served as a ground radio repairman in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He loved music and he often had Creedence Clearwater Revival, funk or R&B playing. He was also athletic and played football, wrestled and ran track at Frankfort High School, where he graduated from in 1979.
He attended Centre College and in May 1981, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. As a ground radio repairman, he was sent to places around the world, including Beirut, Lebanon, where he served in the peacekeeping forces from February through May 1983.
On Oct. 23, 1983, he was in town at a laundromat that also was a bar when he learned that the Marine Corps Barracks were bombed and was sent back immediately. The family only learned of him being sent back when Kentucky Congressman Larry Hopkins called the family once he returned from visiting the troops after the bombing.
He settled in Florida in 1996 and was an electrician for the City of Leesburg at the wastewater treatment plant. He retired from the city in 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Hagg (Frankfort); two daughters, Erin Hagg (Okahumpka, Florida) and Jessica Ruiz (Florida); three grandchildren, Penelope Jean (Erin) and Camryn and Dylan (Jessica). He is also survived by his three sisters and brother: Brenda Hagg (San Antonio, Texas); Charles Hagg (Frankfort, Kentucky); Kristina Hill (Princeton, New Jersey); and Laura Hagg (Amman, Jordan).