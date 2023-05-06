Eric Lee Kelly, 43, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Baptist Health Elizabethtown. Born August 2, 1979, in Hopewell, Virginia, he was the son of the late Ernie Lee Kelly.

Eric enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the Military Police for 4½ years and then completed two years of college. He was currently working as a shipping manager.

Service information

May 12
Visitation
Friday, May 12, 2023
8:00AM-10:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 12
Funeral
Friday, May 12, 2023
10:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 12
Graveside
Friday, May 12, 2023
12:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
