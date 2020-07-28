Eric Howard pic.jpg

Eric Ray Howard, age 36, was born Sept. 8, 1983. He passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Mike Howard, on Dec. 28, 2019. 

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Howard; daughter, Ally; brother, Michael Howard and wife Michele; nephew, Marshall Howard, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

