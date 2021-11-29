Eric "Ricky" Burke

Eric Moro “Ricky” Burke, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Leon Tracy, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Masonic Services will be observed at 7:30 p.m. with Open Lodge beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Ricky was born in Frankfort on July 26, 1946. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and member of the W.G. Simpson Masonic Lodge. Ricky served as Kentucky State Trooper from 1968 until 1972, and then opened Eric’s Custom Kitchens.
He started Holmes Street Neighbors Association and was active in his community. In his spare time, Ricky mostly loved time spent riding his motorcycle, hunting and boating on the river.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Debbie Burke; children, Leah Burke Krist (Jim), Beth Barnes (Rusty), and Robin Stephenson (Todd); stepson, Will Hardesty (Lisle); siblings, Rebecca Dawn Shryock (Johnny), Gary Day (Dee), Greg Day (Dana), Mark Day (Terry), Phillip Day, and Joanne Day Barnhart; grandchildren, Elizabeth Leeco, William Leeco (Stephanie), Brooke Santeramo, John Eric Santeramo, Nicole Stephenson, Noah Hardesty, and Eevie Hardesty; great-grandchildren, Lyric and Jace Moore; and step-mother, Cathy Day. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sanford Burke, Esther Ann Jumpp Burke; his biological father, Ralph Donald Day; and siblings, Lyle Bradley Burke and Joyce Jones.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lane Tracy, Tim Tracy, Chip Shyrock, Brad Shyrock, John Eric Santeramo, and John Feamster. Honorary pallbearer will be William Leeco.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Home of Shelbyville,711 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
