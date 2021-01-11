Kaiser.jpg

Erika Kaiser

Erika J. Kaiser passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Frankfort at the age of 94.

Erika was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Austria, and on March 31, 1951, Erika married Franz Kaiser who preceded her in death 12 years ago. Erika and Frank were married 57 years. They moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, in 1973.

Erika is survived by her son, Edward Kaiser, and his wife Dew of State College, Pennsylvania; and daughter, Gloria Hale, and her husband William of Nicholasville, Kentucky; her sister, Michaela Trummer of Austria; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in the United States and Austria.

Erika was preceded in death by her brother, Günther Trummer; and sister-in-law, Helga Trummer.

Erika was a prolific artist and especially passionate about oil painting. She touched many lives with her beautiful artwork, outgoing personality, loving heart, and will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Charles D. Ellestad officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601, and Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass), 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

