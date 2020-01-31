Erika Elizabeth Walker, age 81, of Owenton passed away, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 2, 1938, in Bamberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Tony and Maria Borlein Kummameir. She was a homemaker, a member of the Catholic faith and attended Cedar Hill Baptist.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking and was passionate about animals and their rescue. She was also an avid UK Basketball fan.
She is survived by her children, Billy (Donita) Walker, Sandy Gordy, John Thomas Walker and Melinda Walker Bourne; four grandchildren, Sheena Stafford, Jonathan Gordy, Eric Gordy and Andrea Hammons; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Stafford and Hallie Gordy.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in the Owenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owen County Friends of Animals or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.