Services for Erma Jean Hudson, 79, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hudson died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Erma Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription