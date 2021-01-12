Ernest King, 80, of Frankfort died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home. A native of Campton in Wolfe County he was a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents Guss and Golden King and several brothers and sisters. 

Survivors include his companion Denise Alfaro; and sisters, Alice Payne and Helen King, Frankfort.

No services are planned at this time.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

