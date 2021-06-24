Memorial services for Ernest “McGill” Duffee III, 37, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Ascension. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Duffee died Saturday.

