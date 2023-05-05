Services for Ernest Tipton Whitus Sr. will be noon Tuesday, May 9, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Waves of Mercy c/o Larry and Diana Owen P.O. Box 516, Versailles, KY 40383 or http://stjude.org. Whitus died at home the morning of Thursday, May 4.

