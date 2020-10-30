Graveside service for Ernie Dean Mace, 81, widower of Sonja D. Mace, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Mace died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernie Mace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

