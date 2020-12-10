Ernie Lee Kelly, age 67, passed away with his family in Georgetown on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born in Conley, Kentucky, on Dec. 28, 1952, to the late Smith Kelly Jr. and Effie Marie Blair Kelly.

Kelly, Ernie.jpg

Ernie Lee Kelly

Ernie was a member of New Life Worship Center in Salyersville, Kentucky, was a pretrial officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a member of DAV, a Kentucky Colonial and a Volunteer Firefighter. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army.

He loved playing word games, watching Westerns, reading his Bible and most of all loved spending time with his family.

Ernie is survived by his sons, Michael David Kelly (Kristin) of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Eric Lee Kelly of Frankfort, Kentucky; and grandchildren: Adam, Jacob, Oaklee Kelly, and Kayla and Ethan Kelly.

Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.     

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon. Service will be immediately following at noon with Pastor William Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. 

Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one. 

To send flowers to the family of Ernie Kelly, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Monday, December 14, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 14
Service
Monday, December 14, 2020
12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 14
Graveside Service
Monday, December 14, 2020
2:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription