Ernie Lee Kelly, age 67, passed away with his family in Georgetown on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born in Conley, Kentucky, on Dec. 28, 1952, to the late Smith Kelly Jr. and Effie Marie Blair Kelly.
Ernie was a member of New Life Worship Center in Salyersville, Kentucky, was a pretrial officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a member of DAV, a Kentucky Colonial and a Volunteer Firefighter. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army.
He loved playing word games, watching Westerns, reading his Bible and most of all loved spending time with his family.
Ernie is survived by his sons, Michael David Kelly (Kristin) of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Eric Lee Kelly of Frankfort, Kentucky; and grandchildren: Adam, Jacob, Oaklee Kelly, and Kayla and Ethan Kelly.
Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon. Service will be immediately following at noon with Pastor William Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
