Services for Ervin Casey, 88, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Casey will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family requests that masks be worn by everyone in attendance. Casey died Saturday.
