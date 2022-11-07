Estell Cordelia Barnett Drake

Estelle Cordelia Barnett Drake passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, after a short illness at age 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene (Gene) Drake after 62 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter, Debby Wilson (Cass) of Henderson, Kentucky; and son, David Drake (Margie) of Lexington, Kentucky. Her life was enriched by seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and everyone knew her as Mimi.
Estelle was born in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of William Frank and Dora Sears Barnett and was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Eugene, William; and sister, Betty Jane; as well as her grandson, William David Drake.
Estelle was the epitome of a graceful southern lady. She was active in her church, garden club, homemakers club, D.A.R., and played bridge for many decades with friends that she made and kept. In her younger years, she enjoyed tennis and golf and just about any game you wanted to play.
A long-time member of Highland Christian Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, and lately the first Christian Church in Henderson, she was a devoted believer.
The ever-present mother, Cub Scout Den mother, Brownie and Girl Scout’s leader, as well as a home room mother in school, she played a formative role in her children’s lives, as well as their friend’s lives. She was a special Mimi to her grandchildren, making each birthday and holiday special.
She also worked for 20 years in the Kentucky Department of Human Resources as an administrative assistant. Her husband always said that he introduced friends into their lives, but Estelle kept them.
There are few words that can describe the devotion, love and the commitment she had to her family.
Visitation will be on November 11 from noon to 1 p.m. (CST) at the First Christian Church in Henderson, Kentucky, followed by services at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Committal services will occur at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky, on November 12 at noon.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be directed to the First Christian Church, 830 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 or to your local Hospice provider.
