Estelle Cordelia Barnett Drake passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, after a short illness at age 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene (Gene) Drake after 62 years of marriage.

Drake, Estelle.jpg

Estell Cordelia Barnett Drake

She is survived by her daughter, Debby Wilson (Cass) of Henderson, Kentucky; and son, David Drake (Margie) of Lexington, Kentucky. Her life was enriched by seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and everyone knew her as Mimi.

