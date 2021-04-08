Esten Scott Kimbel Jr. died peacefully at home April 6,2021. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Margaret Kimbel; his father, Dr. Esten Scott Kimbel; and his sister, Sharon Lee Blazy.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Anne Kimbel; his brother, Wayne Herrick Kimbel (Tish); his aunt, Ermin Herrick; his nephews, Eric Horstmeyer, Bradley Kimbel (Kate) and Ron Kimbel (Dianne); his great-nieces, Tatum and Eliana; and his great-nephew, Tucker.

He graduated from Centre College with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He became a well respected professional farrier, specializing in the care of thoroughbred foals. Some of his favorite activities were horseback riding, fly-fishing and playing the guitar. Scott carried and was admired for his deep spiritual wisdom. He is very much loved by his wife, Kathy, his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed.

A service will be held at Church of the Ascension in Frankfort on April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Church of the Ascension orBluegrass Hospice Care.

