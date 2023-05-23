Services for Ester Marie Mundy, 86, will be noon Saturday, May 27, at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home of Versailles. Mundy died May 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Ester Mundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

