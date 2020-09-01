LAWRENCEBURG — Private family services will be held for Ethan Loranzy “Edog” Presley, 14, son of Marti G. Turpin, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  He passed away Saturday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethan Presley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

