LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ethel Ann “Faye” Taylor Hicks, 67, wife of Carl D. Hicks, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Hicks died Sunday at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

