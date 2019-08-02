Funeral services for Ethel Devers Craycraft, 85, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Philip Meade and Jay Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Ethel died Thursday afternoon at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Lexington, she had been a caseworker for the Kentucky Department of Human Resources. She was also a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church, and the Order of the Eastern Star, Hiram Lodge No. 93.
Daughter of the late Genova Woodside and Calvin Devers, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Devers, Darnell Devers and David Devers; and sisters, Joan D. Hieatt and Fay Utterback.
She is survived by her husband, Chester Lacy Craycraft; a daughter, Pamela Joyce True, Frankfort; sons, Richard Lacy (Stephanie) Craycraft, Frankfort, and C.L. (Sonja) Craycraft, Bagdad; grandchildren, Kellie Black, Kevin (Melissa) True, Will and John Craycraft, Candace (Clayton) Aylmer, Charlie and Christopher Craycraft, and Cathryn (Jake) Edwards; great-grandchildren, Ericka Black, Kristin McNees, Leigha Skaggs, and Savannah Edwards; and sister, Jean D. Marshall, of Lawrenceburg.
Pallbearers will be Will Craycraft, John Craycraft, Charlie Craycraft, Christopher Craycraft, Kevin True, Doyle Devers. Memorial donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church Building Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076.