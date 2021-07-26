Visitation for Ethel Updike Moore, 85, will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Moore died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

