Eugene Burford

Eugene Clark Burford, 80, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was born on Nov. 14, 1939 in Owen County, Kentucky, son of the late Thomas and Christian (Watson) Burford.
Eugene retired from Elkhorn Middle School in Frankfort, Kentucky. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Eugene enjoyed gardening, landscaping and loved dogs and other animals. He is survived by his son, Carey (Laura) Burford; his daughter, Lesley (Mick) Umsted; two grandsons, Braden Burford and Sam Burford; one brother, Frank (Emily) Burford; the mother of his children, Anne Smith Burford.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis “Heavy” Burford and Jack Burford. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown, followed by graveside services at Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, 6685 Georgetown Road, Owenton, Kentucky, with Pastor Darrell Taylor officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Carey Burford, Mick Umsted, Braden Burford and Sam Burford. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Frank Buford. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.